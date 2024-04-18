Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

April 5

VANDALISM: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Armstrong Street in reference to a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival officers made contact with the complainant. She stated her vehicle was parked in front of the 100 block of Shawnee Street. Between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. someone had thrown eggs at her vehicle. The vehicle was covered in broken egg shells and yoke, and the victim did not name any suspects but stated many people hate her. This case is considered closed.

April 7

WANTED PERSON: At 6:33 p.m. a known wanted subject was apprehended at the 400 block of Union Street, Greenville. Officers had observed a female driver and three male passengers parked at a gas pump at the address, and through investigation it was found the vehicle had prior involvement with Hailey Reed. Reed had an active warrant for her arrest out of Montgomery County for Domestic Violence, with a $2,500 bond. She was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County line where she was released to another officer.

April 8

MISC. COMPLAINT: Officers responded to the 1100 block of Buckeye Drive in reference to a possible stolen firearm. The male complainant stated he is in town visiting family for two weeks and to watch the April 8th eclipse. He had lost a firearm sometime that day, and he regularly carries the handgun. He and his sister had gone back to all the spots he had visited that day, and they did not find the gun. The officer also went and checked all the locations without finding anything. At this time, there are insufficient identifiers known about the firearm to enter it into LEADs as missing. No charges will be filed at this time.

April 10

ASSAULT: At 9:52 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Third Street on an assault call. The female was found sitting in the alley behind the residence covered in blood with a swollen eye and nose crying for help. She stated that David Bryant and her are in a relationship, and they were engaged in an argument over someone knocking at the door. He did not want her to answer the door, she said she didn’t answer it but after the knock Bryant became upset and started yelling at her. The victim said he closed fist punched her in the face and head multiple times before she was pulled to the ground and kicked, as well as hit with a broom handle. The victim was able to grab a pair of scissors to try and defend herself, and Bryant eventually got them away from her and poked her with the sharp end. The victim ran out the door with no shoes to the alley and called for help. She said he recently had assaulted her but she didn’t report it. She was transprted to Wayne ER for her injuries. After speaking with Bryant, he said the same story of the knock at the door but that the victim had gone crazy and struck him with a glass plate over the head and hand. He stated he did not assault her and the injuries she sustained were from falling down the steps at the house. Bryant was arrested for assault and transported to the jail.

VANDALISM: At 12:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Martin Street in reference to a vehicle being vandalized. Officers spoke to a couple who stated their truck tires were slashed and a car jack was missing. They believed the knew the suspect alleged to have slashed them, as the female had received text messages from the suspect asking “who’s truck was parked out back”. A trailer near the truck was also missing a 312 piece tool set in a Harbor Freight grey case, and a 12 horse power Kholer motor, but the last time he noticed these items were in there was about two months ago. The text message the suspect had sent was also collected as evidence. The suspect is currently in Montgomery County Jail. There were no cameras at the residence or in the immediate area. Further investigation may be needed.

April 11

SHOPLIFTING: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Lease Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint at 4:07 p.m. The suspect, Daniel Harlow, and a male employee were found in the loss prevention office. The employee advised he followed Harlow around the store while he placed several items in his cart and passed all points of sale without paying for the items. The items Harlow did not pay for were still in the cart, and Harlow stated he intended on paying for the items but failed to do so by passing all points of sale. All the unpaid items totaled nine items, six bouquets of flowers, tin foil, cling wrap, with a price of $128.38. Harlow was warned for trespass and issued a citation for theft.

