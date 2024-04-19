Single-sex bathroom legislation

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House Higher Education Committee favorably passed legislation requiring public and private schools to designate restrooms for the exclusive use of biological males and biological females.

The legislation also specifies that all student restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms and shower rooms must be designated for the exclusive use of either biological females or biological males.

“Science echoes what humanity has known since the beginning of time, that there are biological differences between females and males, and these biological differences create the need for separate private spaces,” said State Representative Angie King (R-Celina). “HB 183 addresses the privacy and safety concerns of girls and women.”

Additionally, the legislation will prevent schools from allowing biological males and biological females from sharing overnight accommodations.

House Bill 183 will now head to the House floor for a vote by all House members.