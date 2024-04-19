Versailles sweeps double header, Ansonia defeats Russia at Newton Cancer Classic

Versailles senior Colleen Hiestand allowed zero earned runs on the mound and had a home run at the plate between both games at Newton. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ansonia sophomore Kylie Caldwell completes the double play in the fourth inning. Versailles senior Lauryn Cordonnier had three RBI against Russia in the first game of Versailles’ double header.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

PLEASANT HILL — The Versailles and Ansonia softball teams competed in the Newton Cancer Classic on April 19. Versailles played a double header while Ansonia played a late game at Newton.

Versailles:

Versailles started the day with a 14-1 win over Russia. Versailles head coach Tatyana Cotrell said it was great to see her team come out and play great after going through a three-game losing streak.

“We came back after losing three games straight this past week. I’m glad our girls came out working hard and hitting the ball in play,” Cotrell said.

Senior Jenna Dirksen gave Versailles an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Then the flood gates opened in the second inning.

Senior Kailey Jenkinson started the scoring in the second inning with a walk with bases loaded. Senior Carley Timmerman drove in another run on a fielders choice. Dirksen had a sacrifice flyout to drive in another. Senior Lauryn Cordonnier had a big hit with a two-run single. Senior Cassie Leach capped off the seven-run inning with a RBI single.

Russia got one back in the bottom of the third inning off a pair of errors by Versailles. After that bump in the road, Versailles continued to play great defense behind senior Colleen Hiestand.

Hiestand forced weak contact and let her defense take care of the rest. She didn’t allow a Russia hit until the fifth inning. Cotrell said having Hiestand out there helps out the team.

“Colleen is a great senior pitcher. She’s done a lot of work for us. That helps our girls out on the field, bringing the energy and getting the strikes when we need them,” Cotrell said.

Versailles scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning and were one run short of a run-rule win.

Versailles scored three more runs in the seventh inning on errors and wild pitches. Timmerman also drove in a run in the seventh with a RBI single.

Hiestand pitched all seven innings and allowed two hits and had seven strikeouts.

Versailles then took on Newton on their home field. The Lady Tigers overcame a slow start and won 10-3.

Newton scored all three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Versailles was able to get one run on the board in the third inning with a RBI by Timmerman.

Then Versailles took the momentum. Senior Reagan Brown doubled in a run and Jenkinson hit a sacrifice groundout to tie the game.

With two outs, Hiestand made her mark on this game from the plate with a three-run home run. Cotrell said that home run helped bring the energy to the dugout and sort of get them going in this game.

Sophomore Sara Dirksen had a RBI single and sophomore Madison Yagle walked in a run in the fifth inning, both with two outs. Cotrell said this team has the ability to battle with two outs and score runs.

Everyone from the top to the bottom of the lineup contributed in both games. A shake up in the bottom of the order gave the offense a boost.

“We’ve been struggling with the bottom half of our lineup for the past couple of games. I switched somethings up in hopes that we can get it going. It worked today,” Cotrell said.

Jenkinson doubled in a run and Yagle drove a run in on a sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning for some insurance. Sophomore Brooke Bergman finished out the complete game to seal the double-header sweep at Newton.

Bergman had five strikeouts and allowed four hits in seven innings of work.

Ansonia:

Ansonia won a big game over Russia, 3-1, in the late game. Head coach David Fisherback said the kids stepped up and made plays defensively when they needed to for the win. He also said the team is starting get used to their roles and are playing as a team.

“The defense is really starting to come around and shining. We continue to platoon some girls on defense. My five seniors, a lot of experience, are solid on defense. We’re working with some younger kids, getting them in there and trying to mix,” Fisherback said. “They’re starting to learn their roles as in support our team. We’re playing for Ansonia.”

Ansonia scored all three runs in the first inning. Freshman Addison Geyer had a two-run single and sophomore Ava Thatcher drove in a run.

From that point on, Ansonia would threaten at times but couldn’t get more runs on the board.

The defense and pitching by senior Abby Kramer led the way. The team limited the traffic on the base pads, including turning a double play to end the fourth inning with a runner at second and only one out.

Russia scored their lone run of the game on a sacrifice flyout in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Russia tried to get something going as they led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk. After two outs, the runner advanced to third base with the game-tying run at the plate.

Ansonia kept calm and got the ground out to end the game and seal the victory. Fisherback said the team focuses on the score and situation on defense. In a moment like that, they knew they had a run to spare. But they also had to focus on not letting the inning get out of hand.

“Do not let the big innings happen. In that last insance if that runs scores, no big deal. It’s 3-2 and we still have a lead. We play a little bit to protect the lead, but they’re learning,” Fisherback said.

Kramer finished with three strikeouts and allowed four hits in seven innings of work.

Versailles is now 8-4 on the season with an 0-2 MAC record. They will host Tri-County North on April 20 for a double header starting at 11 a.m. They will then host Covington on April 22 at 5 p.m.

Ansonia is now 8-4 with a 3-1 WOAC record. They will host Madison on April 20 for a double header starting at 11 a.m. They will then head to Marion Local on April 22 at 5 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].