Bring your flower container to be filled

Versailles FFA greenhouse is full and Versailles FFA members are preparing for the spring greenhouse sale. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Greenhouse will be opening April 29 and will also do custom work to fill your pots and you will be charged for the flowers and soil to fill your pot.

Pots can be dropped off starting April 22 through April 26 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the greenhouse located on the west side of school near the front entrance and auditorium area. In addition pots can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., including Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. after April 29. The greenhouse will be closed on May 2 and 3 due to members attending the State FFA Convention. Once you drop off your pots you will be asked to complete a form on your flower, color and price preferences.

If you have any questions please email Versailles FFA Advisor Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or Versailles FFA Advisor Taylor Bergman at [email protected].