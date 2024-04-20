May programming at GPL

GREENVILLE — Make some new memories by heading to Greenville Public Library for our fun monthly programs!

Adult Color & Chat kicks off the month on Wednesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. Open to anyone 18 or older, stop by for a relaxing time to unwind and possibly even make some new friends. Color & Chat always happens the first Wednesday of each month, so mark your calendars!

The Young Adult After School Hangout will be on Thursday, May 2. This event runs from 4 to 5 p.m., and as with all YA programs, light snacks will be provided.

Young adult programming continues with Homework and Snacks on Friday, May 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. Just as the title says, bring your homework to the library so you can get it out of the way before the weekend even gets started. Then reward your hard work with a snack provided by us.

On Saturday, May 11, bring your favorite people for our monthly Family Game Day from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Reference Room. A selection of games will be available to choose from, or you can bring your own!

Registration is not required for any of the events listed above. Questions can be directed to Kelly at (937) 548-3915.

