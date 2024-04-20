West will headline Illumination Festival

Matthew West Tasha Layton Caleb & John Splat Experience

GREENVILLE — The lineup for the annual Illumination Festival – Light in the Darke has been announced. A familiar face will return to the main stage on Sept. 21. Matthew West, who originally performed at the 10th annual Illumination Festival in 2016, will be the headliner for this year’s event. Joining West on stage will be Tasha Layton, Caleb & John, Splat Experience and regional group, He Knows Our Name.

2024 will mark 17 years of Christian fellowship at the annual event. The goal of the Illumination Festival is to bring the best Christian music and activities to the area. Their mission is to bring churched and/or un-churched people to a place where they can enjoy themselves in a Christian atmosphere while beginning and furthering their relationship with Christ.

In addition to the concert in front of the Grandstand at the Darke County Fairgrounds, the festival features fun midway activities, a coffee house featuring regional bands and food vendors. This is also the kickoff of the annual Fish Food Pantry food drive. Festival goers are encouraged to bring in canned food items to help the pantry, which in turn helps local families.

West is a five-time GRAMMY®, NSAI’s 2022 Songwriter-Artist of the Year, ASCAP’s 2023 Golden Note Award recipient, and a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner. He has received an American Music Award, Billboard Music Award, K-LOVE Fan Awards, GMA Dove Awards and has been Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. The awards and accolades go on and on. He has recorded 15 studio albums with latest being a double album – My Story Your Glory. It has 22 tracks with the first part sharing West’s story and the many stories fans have shared with him over the year. The second part of the album is his first official worship album.

Layton’s 2021 smash hit “Look What You’ve Done” reached the pinnacle of Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart and earned her recognition as one of the publication’s Top 5 female Christian artists of the year. She has been featured on ABC’s GMA3: What You Need To Know, discussing how past struggles have shaped her life and inspired her music; and Layton served as co-host of the 52nd GMA Dove Awards Pre-Telecast last year. Her six-song holiday EP This Is Christmas bowed in October and her guided prayer journal, “Boundless: Moving Freedom From Your Head To Your Heart,” also released last fall.

New CCM duo Caleb & John are writing their own definition of brotherhood. The two men came to music in completely different ways. They each have created their own distinct sound with joy-fueled, high-energy vocals paired with vibrant musicality all pointing to Jesus. Their music is hopeful and fun.

The Splat Experience also returns to the Illumination Festival. Be inspired as the Splat Experience creates a masterpiece with themed music. The creations always capture the attention of the audience.

New to the main stage at the Illumination Festival is He Knows Our Name. The regional group has performed several times at the festival in the Coffee House.

Tickets are now on sale through itickets.com. Order before May 15 and save. VIP tickets are $70, Reserved Box Seats are $40, Track Seats are $50 and General Admission Grandstand Seats are $25. Tickets will increase by $10 after May 15.

For more information, visit www.illuminationfestival.com.