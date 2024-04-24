Versailles boys and girls take first at Stillwater Invitational

Versailles junior Josephine Pothast (left) takes the baton from senior Cassie Bomholt (right). Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville senior Evan Manix took first in the 100 meter dash and second in the 200 meter dash. Ansonia sophomore Ben Barnt hustles down the final stretch of the Iron Man relay.

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — Versailles host the Stillwater track and field Invitational on April 23. Versailles took first in the boys and girls team standings.

In the girls standings, Ansonia finished second. Greenville finished fourth, Franklin Monroe finished fifth, Arcanum took sixth and Tri-Village finished seventh.

In the relay events, Versailles took second in the 4×800 with a time of 11:10.87. Franklin Monroe took third with a 11:36.60. Versailles took first in the 4×200 with a time of 1:53.60. Franklin Monroe finished second with a 1:54.75 and Ansonia took third with a 1:57.58. Versailles once again took first in a relay event, this time in the 4×100 with a time of 52.60. Ansonia finished second with a time of 54.01 and Tri-Village took third with a 54.94. In the Iron Man relay, the Versailles B team took second with a time of 62.02 and Tri-Village took third with a 63.57. Versailles took first in the 4×400 with a time of 4:21.68. Ansonia finished third with a time of 4:41.34.

In the track events, Versailles junior Josephine Pothast took first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.59. Ansonia junior Gabby Leeper took second with a 17.68 and Versailles senior Cassie Bomholt took third with a 17.78. In the 100 meter dash, Franklin Monroe junior Presley Cox took first with a time of 13.42. Tri-Village sophomore Adalynn Hines took second with a 13.43 and Versailles senior Lydia Bruns took third with a 13.52. In the 1600 meter run, Versailles senior Meredith Barga took first with a time of 5:33.77 and Versailles freshman Corynn Goubeaux took second with a 5:37.89. In the 400 meter dash, Versailles freshman Kayla Magoto took second with a time of 69.46 with Versailles sophomore Katey Litten taking third with a 69.80. In the 300 meter hurdles, Pothast took first with a time of 50.16. Ansonia sophomore Rose Barga took second with a 51.88 and Leeper took third with a 53.75. In the 800 meter run, Meredith Barga took first with a 2:28.06 and Goubeaux took second with a 2:29.29. In the 200 meter dash, Versailles sophomore Elli Stammen took second with a time of 28.10 and Franklin Monroe freshman Sydney Baker took third with a 28.45. In the 3200 meter run, Versailles freshman Ava Rismiller took first with a time of 12:36.47 and Ansonia sophomore Lydia Hahn took second with a 12:59.34.

In the field events, Greenville senior Emily Gibson took first in the discus throw with a distance of 100’2”. Arcanum sophomore Faith Wooten took second with 99’10”. In the girls high jump, Greenville senior Addie Klosterman took first with a height of 5’. Versailles freshman Kiley May took second with a height of 4’10” with Litten taking third with 4’08”. In the long jump, Hines took first with a distance of 15’0.75”. Ansonia sophomore Olivia Creager took second with 15’0.5” and Elli Stammen took third with 14’10.5”. In the girls shot put, Versailles senior Tori Tyo took first with a distance of 37’9.75”. Wooten took second with 33’5”. In the girls pole vault, Ansonia freshman London Reichert took first with a height of 11’6”. Ansonia senior Colleen Steinmetz took second with 11’ and Versailles senior Heidi Stammen took third with 10’.

In the boys standings, Ansonia finished behind Versailles in second. Arcanum took fourth, Greenville took fifth and Tri-Village took sixth. Franklin Monroe finished eighth.

In the relay events, Versailles took first in the 4×800 with a time of 9:03.01. Arcanum took second with 9:04.36 and the Versailles B team took third with 9:05.21. Versailles also took first in the 4×200 with a time of 1:36.55 with Ansonia finishing close behind in second with 1:36.88. In the 4×100, Ansonia took second with a time of 46.15 and Greenville took third with 46.28. In the Iron Man relay, Versailles took first with a time of 51.57 with Tri-Village taking second with a 55.35. In the 4×400, Versailles finished second with a time of 3:37.85 and Arcanum took third with a 3:47.42.

In the track events, Tri-Village sophomore Noah Finkbine took first with a time of 16.02. Versailles sophomore Gideon Beasley took second with 16.66. In the boys 100 meter dash, Greenville senior Evan Manix took first with a time of 11.68 with Ansonia senior Wyatt Spencer taking third with 11.93. In the 1600 meter run, Ansonia freshman Bennett Lehman took second with a time of 4:30.05 and Versailles sophomore Tony Moorman took third with 4:30.83. In the 400 meter dash, Ansonia junior Brayden Bromagem took second with a time of 53.88 and Versailles junior Tyler Barga took third with 55.01. In the 300 meter hurdles, Arcanum senior Brady Lock took first with a time of 42.91. Arcanum sophomore Camden Pfahler took second with 43.69 and Versailles sophomore Conner Gibson took third with 44.43. In the 800 meter run, Moorman took first with a time of 2:05.70. Ansonia senior Matthew Lee took second with 2:07.90 and Versailles sophomore Marcus Briscoe took third with 2:10.24. In the 200 meter dash, Manix finished second with a time of 24.03 and Bromagem took third with 24.11. In the 3200 meter run, Versailles freshman Jack Spitzer took first with a time of 10:16.67. Versailles junior Cameron Magoto took second with 10:23.04 and Versailles sophomore Zachary Rahm took third with 10:33.40.

In the field events, Versailles junior Leland Bolin took first in the discus throw with a distance of 147’02”. Versailles senior Dominic Meyer took second with 118’03” and Franklin Monroe junior Trey Wilson took third with 110’10”. In the high jump, Lock took second with a height of 5’10” and Finkbine took third at the same height. In the long jump, Arcanum sophomore Charlie Weiss took first with a distance of 19’2.75”. Tri-Village senior Tanner Printz took second with 18’5.5” and Greenville sophomore Lukas Thorp took third with 17’10.5”. In shot put, Arcanum freshman Isaiah Frazee took first with a distance of 42’10.5” and Tri-Village freshman Dominic Black took third with 42’05”.

