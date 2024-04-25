Arcanum wins a pair of WOAC games, Versailles shuts out number one team in Division III; high school baseball roundup

Arcanum has won five games in a row and seven of their last eight games. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Versailles senior AJ Griesdorn pitched a complete game shutout against the top team in Division III.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games from April 22 – 24.

Arcanum (10-6, 6-1)

The Trojans have won five straight games with two wins earlier this week. They started the week with a 15-5 win over Preble Shawnee at home on April 22.

Head coach Randy Baker said after falling behind early, the team responded well and got the bats going.

“I thought our bats really woke up tonight. For the first time this year, we started to hit. Hit the way we have been seeing in practice, in BP and in the cage. We started to hit tonight. Which is a great sign for us,” Baker said.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, senior Caleb Burke drove in the Trojans first run of the game. Freshman Luke Stephens walked in a run to tie the game at 2-2.

Two errors and a walk by sophomore Derek Longstreth scored three more runs to give Arcanum the lead after one inning of play.

Arcanum then exploded for seven more runs in the second inning. Freshman Lucas Miller and sophomore Kolton Quigney hit back to back two-run doubles to go up 9-2. A wild pitch and a walk by Longstreth scored two more runs. Sophomores Ethan Kearney and Regan Christ each had a RBI single to go up 12-2.

With two outs in the top of the third inning, Preble Shawnee scored three more runs to cut into the Arcanum lead.

After a scoreless third inning, Arcanum drove in two runs in the fourth inning. Christ and sophomore Bryce Kramer each hit into a groundout to drive in a run.

The Arcanum defense and pitching kept Preble Shawnee off the scoreboard after that third inning. Baker said junior Seth Fearon pitched well and freshman Bishop Cartwright settled in after a shaky start to his appearance. He also said it was a good learning experience for Cartwright to go through a bit of a struggle and come out playing better.

Up 14-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Arcanum had bases loaded with one out. One run would give them a run-rule win.

Senior Jacob Flayler came in to pitch hit. Flayler poked the ball into right field to drive in the game-winning run. Baker said he was thrilled to see Flayler come in and have this moment in his senior year.

“That’s big moment for the senior there. I’m glad to see him have that moment. He works extremely hard. For him to get that moment was awesome,” Baker said.

The team followed up the big win with an 8-1 win at Twin Valley South. Arcanum had seven runs in the fourth inning. Senior Dakota Kendig had two RBI and Kramer had a home run. Miller pitched all seven innings and allowed three hits and had 10 strikeouts.

Baker said through the ups and downs of this season, his young team has shown improvement over the course of this season. They are learning some things on the fly and are taking it in stride.

“They’ve been taking what we’ve been saying. They’ve instilled their confidence at the plate and it’s showing. Like coach said, it’s going to take time. We’re teaching some things that they’ve never even heard of before and we’re trying to do it on the run,” Baker said. “I’m very proud of the guys tonight. I thought we hit really well.”

Arcanum will host Tri-County North on April 30 at 5 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

Ansonia (6-7, 4-2)

The Tigers started the week with a 10-0 loss at Marion Local. Senior Nick Burns had the teams lone hit of the game. They turned around and won 10-1 at Preble Shawnee. Senior Keegen Weiss had 15 strikeouts in seven innings of work. Burns had two hits and two RBI in the game. Ansonia will host Franklin Monroe on April 30 at 5 p.m.

Bradford (10-4, 3-1)

The Railroaders won 15-4 at Troy Christian on April 22. Senior Landon Wills had three RBI. Seniors Tucker Miller, Trey Schmelzer and Garrett Trevino each had two RBI. Miller and Wills each had five strikeouts on the mound. Bradford will be at Dixie on April 30 with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (6-7, 2-3)

The Jets won back to back games this week. They won 3-1 in extra innings at Houston on April 22. Sophomore Landon Osborn drove in all three runs for the Jets. Sophomore Brandt Filbrun had seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Junior Josh Armstrong pitched three innings and had two strikeouts. They then won 14-1 at Tri-Village. Senior Conner Neitzelt had six RBI in the game. Junior Chase Stebbins pitched all six innings and allowed one hit while having 13 strikeouts. The Jets will host Emmanuel Christian on April 29 and then go to Ansonia on April 30 with both games starting at 5 p.m.

Greenville (8-9, 5-8)

The Green Wave won a pair of games against West Carrollton. They won 6-5 at West Carrollton. Senior Quentin Garner had three RBI and junior Braeden Wills drove in a pair of runs. Freshman Cole Oswalt had eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Wills struck out two batters in 1.2 innings pitched. Greenville then won 6-2 at home. Oswalt had three RBI while freshman Charlie Jasenski drove in a pair of runs. Senior Bryce Blumenstock struck out nine batters in seven innings pitched. Greenville will be at Troy on April 29 for a 5 p.m. game. They will host Sidney on May 1 at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village (3-9, 0-6)

The Patriots lost 14-3 against Milton Union. Senior Brock Durst, junior Ayman Stephens and sophomore Noah Finkbine each drove in a run. Sophomore Levi Farmer and junior Kaeden Lipps combined for seven strikeouts on the mound. They then lost to Franklin Monroe, 14-1. Stephens had five strikeouts in four innings pitched. The Patriots then lost to Tri-County North, 7-1, on the road. Freshman Lucas Brown drove the lone run for the Patriots. He also pitched six innings and had four strikeouts. They will host Newton on April 29 and then host Twin Valley South on April 30 with both games starting at 5 p.m.

Versailles (14-3, 3-0)

The Tigers won a pair of games at home earlier this week. They won 15-5 over Celina on April 22. They scored 11 runs in the second inning. Junior Chase Monnin had four RBI in the game. The Tigers then took down the first placed team in the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll in Division III in Coldwater, 4-0. Four different Tigers drove in a run for Versailles. Senior AJ Griesdorn pitched all seven innings and allowed four hits with nine strikeouts while giving up zero runs. Versailles will host New Bremen on April 29 at 5 p.m. and will be at Marion Local on April 30 at 5 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].