Bradford wins a close one over Tri-Village, Christ throws a perfect game; high school baseball recap

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games from April 25.

Tri-Village 2 (3-10, 0-7) vs Bradford 3 (11-4, 4-1)

BRADFORD — The Railroaders scored two runs in the fifth inning to get past the Patriots at home. Bradford coach Derrick Skinner said playing a game like this will help the team come tournament time. These are the kind of games he expects them to play in the tournament.

“That was a tournament type game where they really battled. They hung in together. Our pitcher didn’t have his best stuff today, quite a few walks. The defense did the job, got us out of some jams, got us to our closer and finish it off. All around, pretty good team effort,” Skinner said.

This was an encouraging sign for the young Tri-Village team. Tri-Village head coach Josh Davies said this team needs to be playing games consistently to get used to the varsity level. Playing a lot of games the last few weeks helped this team.

“The one thing I felt like we needed was to start playing games consistently. With having a young group, just play game situations. When you get knocked down, how do you rebound. How do you capitalize when you get people in scoring situation. Developing pitchers and supporting that pitcher with good defense,” Davies said.

Senior Landon Wills had a RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to grab an early 1-0 lead. The Patriots responded in the second inning with a RBI single by junior Lane Bierly.

Tri-Village got themselves into some scoring positions at times, but couldn’t capitalize. Wills and the Bradford defense was able to get that final out before Tri-Village did any damage.

Junior Kaeden Lipps gave Tri-Village a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning with a RBI single. Davies said this team didn’t get down when things didn’t break their way. They kept fighting and gave it their all.

“When adversity hit, they didn’t lower their heads. They kept fighting and continued to play baseball,” Davies said.

Bradford tied the game at 2-2 after scoring on an error in the fifth inning. Wills came through again with another RBI single to drive in what was the game-winning run.

Skinner said the team has been hitting the ball great in the last few games, but didn’t have that same success in this game. But, the team grinded it out to grab the win.

Bradford has won nine of their last 10 games and have scored double-digit runs in four of those games. Skinner said these wins have helped keep their WOAC title dreams alive.

Like most teams, Bradford has played a lot of games consecutively to make up games from the multiple rainouts. Skinner said this win streak has been fueled by great pitching and great defense along with the bats.

“Winning several games in a row is hard unless you got some depth at pitching. Our pitching is doing really well too, throwing strikes and letting the defense work. We have a stellar defense. That helps our pitchers have confidence,” Skinner said.

Wills had five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. Senior Tucker Miller got the save and pitched 1.1 innings and had two strikeouts. Sophomore Jaiden Beam pitched all six innings and had five strikeouts.

Bradford will be at Dixie on April 30 for a 5 p.m. first pitch. Tri-Village will host Newton on April 29 at 5 p.m. and then host Twin Valley South on April 30 at 5 p.m.

Around the county:

Ansonia (6-8, 4-2)

The Tigers lost 11-0 at Union City. Senior Landyn Bowman had the team’s lone hit of the game. Junior Darby Gilland had two strikeouts in five innings pitched. Ansonia will host Franklin Monroe on April 30 and then host St. Henry on May 1 with both games at 5 p.m.

Arcanum 5 (11-6, 7-1) vs Franklin Monroe 0 (6-8, 2-4)

The Trojans won on the road over their rivals. Sophomore Regan Christ threw a perfect game with 13 strikeouts. He also had two RBI in the game. Junior Josh Armstrong had three strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched. Arcanum will host Tri-County North on April 30 at 5 p.m. Franklin Monroe will host Emmanuel Christian on April 29 and then head to Ansonia on April 30 with both games starting at 5 p.m.

Versailles (15-3, 4-0)

The Tigers put up 28 runs in a 28-1 win over New Knoxville. Junior Chase Monnin, junior Jace Watren and senior Michael Osborne each had four RBI. Senior Travis George had three RBI in the game. Monnin had seven strikeouts in four innings pitched. Senior Levi Barga had a strikeout in one inning pitched. Versailles will host New Bremen on April 29 and then head to Marion Local on April 30 with each game starting at 5 p.m.

