Retirements, promotion at GNB Banking Centers

Kent James Susan Shields Mike Batten

GREENVILLE — At the end of March, GNB Banking Centers celebrated two retirements.

Mike Batten, Vice President and Consumer Loan Manager retired after 38 years. Batten spent his time at GNB in the Consumer Loan office, where he served as manager the last 14 years.

President and CEO of GNB Banking Centers, Kent James, also retired after 38 years of service. James started his career with GNB as Auditor in 1985. Over the years he held multiple roles and titles including VP/Controller, SVP/Chief Financial Officer, EVP/Chief Operating Officer, and finally President/CEO. He served in that final role from January 2015 through March 2024. James will continue to serve as a GNB Board Member.

Upon James’s retirement, GNB Banking Centers is pleased to announce that Susan Shields has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer. Shields has 40 years of banking experience at GNB. She has held various positions in the organization including Teller, Loan Processor, Compliance Assistant, Auditor, and Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer. A graduate of Greenville High School, Shields holds degrees from Edison State Community College, Capital University, and The Barret School of Banking. Throughout her years of service at GNB, she has been actively involved in the community. She serves as a board member for the Greenville Schools Foundation and Wayne HealthCare. Shields is also a member of Greenville Business and Professional Women and St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and she volunteers for various community events. In addition to local involvement, she serves as a board member for the Community Bankers Association of Ohio. Shields expressed her enthusiasm for her new role stating, “I am honored to be part of the GNB team and look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success.”

The board and staff of GNB would like to thank Kent and Mike for their years of hard work and dedication; and wish them many years of happy retirement. They would also like to extend their congratulations to Susan as she transitions to the role as President.