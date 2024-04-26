DAR, Garst Museum encourage youth to visit exhibit

Fort GreeneVille DAR and the Garst Museum encourage students to visit the American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibit and sign up to win prizes. Daughters of the American Revolution

GREENVILLE — The American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibit is coming to Greenville April 27 through May 29. The exhibit takes the focus from the generals and statesmen whose stories are most often recounted, and places it on the Patriots who fought in the battles and won the freedom a young nation was seeking.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is sponsoring the event and has teamed up with Garst Museum to host this outstanding exhibit. It is a perfect union between the two organizations. Garst Museum does incredible work by retelling the story of the many men and women who called Greenville and Darke County home and DAR was founded by the descendants of the Patriots who served, fought, and died to establish freedom for America.

Adults and youth are invited to come to see and learn about our nation’s past. A special effort is being made to encourage youth from kindergarten through 12th grade to visit this free exhibit. Fort GreeneVille DAR and Garst Museum are offering a drawing for any student who attends. The prizes include five $10 Wal-Mart gift cards donated by For GreeneVille DAR, five $10 gift certificates to the Garst Museum Store donated by Garst Museum and 10 tickets Wayne Theatre donated by Wayne Theatre. This is the perfect opportunity for youth who are interested in history to learn about the mapmakers, drummers and other ordinary people who pursued the calling to fight for something much bigger than themselves. Homeschool students and classes are encouraged to visit.

Spanish philosopher and writer George Santayana is often remembered for his phrase, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” DAR and Garst believe knowing and understanding national, state and local history are imperative. It is largely why both organizations exist.

This innovative Revolutionary War Exhibition is collaborative project of the American Battlefield Trust and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The traveling exhibit includes 12 panels highlighting thematic connections between profiled individuals and three interactive kiosks that connect to the full digital biographies, provide documentary context on the Revolutionary War and offers information on how to visit the places tied to these individuals today. Both online and on-site, the American Revolution Experience features custom illustrations by South Carolina-based artist Dale Watson. The exhibit also draws from the documents and objects in DAR’s collections, as well as the Trust’s industry leading digital interpretation.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR has compiled a list of American Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Darke County. That brochure will be available to those visiting the exhibit. Some of the descendants of the names listed on the brochure are members of Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR.

The American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibit will be held in the Lowell Thomas Meeting Room and is free. Those wishing to tour the museum will be charged the regular admission fee. The museum is located at 205 N. Broadway, Greenville. Exhibit and museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Garst Museum, visit www.garstmuseum.org.