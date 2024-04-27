Lions honor first responders

he Union City Lions Club honored Union City’s first responders at their meeting on Tuesday, April 23. The group included 17 of Union City’s police, fire, and EMS personnel. Union City’s Public Safety Director Eric Hiatt spoke briefly and praised the efforts of the entire group. The Lions Club wants to thank this group for their work in the aftermath of the March 14 tornadoes in Randolph County. The Lions Club appreciates their dedication to their job and their desire to keep us safe.
Public Safety Director Eric Hiatt