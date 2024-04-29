Bradford gets key WOAC win over Newton; high school baseball roundup

Bradford senior Tucker Miller had two home runs against Jackson Center and had 13 strikeouts against Newton. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ansonia senior Trevor Hemmerich had a home run and 10 strikeouts in the win over National Trail.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games from April 26 – 28.

Ansonia (7-8, 5-2)

Ansonia won 6-5 over National Trail at home on April 26. Senior Trevor Hemmerich and senior Keegen Weiss each had a home run. Hemmerich finished with three RBI. He also pitched six innings and had 10 strikeouts. The Tigers will host St. Henry on May 1 and then head to Tri-County North on May 2 for 5 p.m. starts.

Bradford (12-4, 5-1)

Bradford picked up a key WOAC win to force a four way tie for first in the standings. They won 8-4 over Newton in a continuation of a game that was paused due to rain. Senior Landon Wills had three RBI and had a triple. Senior Tucker Miller had 13 strikeouts and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched. The Railroaders then won 17-2 over Jackson Center on April 27. They scored 11 runs in the first inning. Miller had four hits, three RBI and two home runs. Seniors Hudson Hill and Trey Schmelzer each had a home run. Sophomore Colton Gambill and Wills each had three RBI. Junior Owen Canan had three strikeouts in three innings pitched with junior Treyl Manuel having two strikeouts in two innings pitched. Bradford will host Twin Valley South on May 2 at 5 p.m. They will then host Dayton Christian for a double header on May 4 starting at 11 a.m.

Franklin Monroe (6-9, 2-4)

The Jets lost 9-6 at Newton. Junior Chase Stebbins had two RBI in the game. Sophomore Madex Skidmore and junior Ty Riffle each had a RBI. Sophomore Brandt Filbrun and freshman Braden Gilbert each had two strikeouts on the mound.

Greenville (9-10, 5-9)

The Green Wave split two games over the weekend. They lost 7-1 to Troy on April 26. Junior Layne Hocker had a RBI. Junior Braeden Wills had three strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched. Junior Adam Edwards gave up three hits in 4.1 innings pitched. Greenville then won 8-3 over Milton Union on April 27. Wills had four RBI in the game. Hocker had 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. Greenville will host Sidney on May 1 and then host Fort Loramie on May 2 with both games at 5 p.m. They will then be at Sidney on May 3 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Tri-Village (4-10, 0-7)

The Patriots won 6-0 at Twin Valley South on April 26. Sophomore Levi Farmer and junior Trey Homan each had a RBI. Homan pitched seven innings and allowed three hits with a strikeout. The Patriots will be at Preble Shawnee on May 2 at 5 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].