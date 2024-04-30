YFC announces 34th annual Golf Classic

Pictured are Mike Snyder, YFC Golf Committee member; Erin Ayette, YFC executive director; and Devin Chrisman from White Springs Golf Club. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Wednesday, June 5 is the date set for those that regularly golf in the annual Youth for Christ Golf Classic at White Springs Golf Club. With delicious, complementary food served non-stop throughout the day, additional amenities for some, and wonderful door prizes for all, the only other things necessary for an exceptional experience might be a few rays of sunshine …and perhaps a 20-foot putt. This will be the 34th year for this event, but for many of the participants that day, it won’t really be about the golf. It will be about making a difference in the lives of local teens.

While many teenagers in our community are headed in a good direction, just needing some encouragement along the way, there are many others who are struggling greatly. Youth for Christ staff and volunteers interact with hundreds of teens each week during school lunches, at after school and evening clubs, at student’s events, in small groups and through one on one meetings, walking alongside these students to show them that they matter and that they have purpose. Youth for Christ partners with local churches and individuals in reaching lost teens, introducing them to Jesus, and helping them find their way. That’s what this golf outing is about; helping kids find their way through life and find hope in Jesus.

Youth for Christ is looking for generous business sponsors and mission-minded golfers to make the 2024 Youth for Christ Golf Classic the most productive ever in supporting this ministry to teens. And though golfers that want to “pay to play” are gladly welcomed, YFC is also looking for a handful of players that will “go the extra mile” and solicit pledges for the cause. For those that “go this extra mile,” there will be the opportunity to win some exciting prizes, such as a $100 gift card to ACE Hardware, a White Springs Golf Club gift certificate and a Golf Gift Package with a $150 value. More importantly, the lives of young people will be positively impacted!

The YFC Golf Classic is a scramble with play beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested in playing may register as an individual or a team. Cost to play is $100 for individuals and $350 for a team, but those that raise or pay double the required amount will be considered “Gold Class”, which means they will be entitled to a special menu that includes steak sandwiches, a YFC golf shirt, and other gifts; plus they will be waited on attentively by teenagers involved in the ministry. Prizes will be awarded for top fundraising and winning play, and a short testimony will be shared by a teen.

Over the years, numerous people have said this is their favorite golf event of the year because of the friendly atmosphere, wonderful “all-day lunch”, and the importance of the cause. Want to get in on this opportunity? Teams are still needed, although registering early is encouraged since the number of teams is limited. Also, business sponsorship opportunities ranging from $100 to $1,000 include commensurate advertising for each level of contribution. All the funds raised will go to help area teens. E-mail [email protected] or call 937-548-2477 to get more information or to connect with the event or you can register online at yfcmv.org/events/golf-classic.