UTV driver rear-ends trailer

ROSSBURG — On May 6, at approximately 11:12 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue and Rossburg Fire Department, responded to an injury crash in the 2800 block of Brock-Cosmos Road involving a UTV.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 orange Polaris Ranger driven by Harvey Mangen, 53, of Union City. was traveling westbound in the 2800 block of Brock-Cosmos Road when he rear-ended a gooseneck trailer parked on the roadway. Mangen was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.