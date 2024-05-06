Versailles wins another MAC game, Bradford splits double header; high school baseball roundup

Versailles junior Ross Francis drove in a pair of runs against Parkway. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Bradford junior Owen Canan had three strikeouts in the first game and a RBI in the second game against Dayton Christian.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games from May 3 – 5.

Bradford (14-7, 5-3)

The Railroaders lost 13-2 to Dayton Christian on May 4 in the first game of a double header. Senior Garrett Trevino had a RBI in the game. Junior Owen Canan had three strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched. Bradford took the second game, 7-5. Bradford scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get the win. Canan, Trevino and senior Trey Schmelzer each had a RBI. Senior Hudson Hill had a RBI and sophomore Ryan Hocker drove in a pair of runs. Senior Tucker Miller had four strikeouts in two innings of work. Freshman Desmond Keels had three strikeouts in three innings on the mound. Bradford will host Marion Local on May 10 at 5 p.m. and then host Franklin Monroe on May 11 at 2 p.m.

Versailles (18-4, 7-1)

The Tigers won 9-2 over Parkway on May 4. Junior Jace Watren had three RBI in the game. Junior Ross Francis and senior Gabe White each had two RBI. Junior Chase Monnin also drove in a run. White had four strikeouts in five innings of work on the mound. Senior Lane Bergman had three strikeouts in two innings. Versailles will have a chance to clinch their share of the MAC title with a road game at Fort Recovery on May 9 at 4:45 p.m. They will continue their game from April 9. They will then host Preble Shawnee on May 11 at noon.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].