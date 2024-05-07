Disaster assistance available through FEMA

GREENVILLE — Ohio homeowners and renters in Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland and Union counties with disaster-related losses from the March 14 tornadoes may now call or go online to apply for disaster assistance

from FEMA.

If you have insurance coverage, first file a claim. If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, apply for FEMA assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. When calling the FEMA Helpline, multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

Federal assistance may include temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

Have the following information ready when you register with FEMA:

* A current phone number where you can be contacted

* Your address at the time of the disaster and address where are now staying

* Your social security number

* A general list of damage and losses

* Banking information if you choose direct deposit

* If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Those who already made repairs or started their recovery should still apply. FEMA inspectors are trained to recognize damage caused by a disaster even after recovery has started, and they will discuss that damage with you when they come to your home.

Be prepared to show repair receipts, photos and any other disaster-related documentation as well.

FEMA representatives will be in Darke County soon to offer assistance. More information will be released on dates, location and times.