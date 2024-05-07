Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

April 20

OUT W/PERSON: At 5:30 p.m. Officers were advised by Deputy Crumley of a male subject in possession of a firearm. He advised that the male subject was walking southbound on Greenville-Celina Road coming into Greenville. Through investigation the subject was located with the firearm and an unknown substance. Derek Richmond was placed into handcuffs and the gun was located in his backpack with 10 rounds inside the magazine. Richmond had previously been convicted of possession of drugs. Inside the backpack was another black bag containing two hypodermic syringes and a baggie of an unknown purple substance. Richmond was transported to the jail to be held on weapons under disability and aggravated possession of drugs.

THEFT: At 8:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Main Street in reference to a theft not in progress. The male victim stated he left a small black cash pouch containing keys and money inside the laundromat overnight on accident which had been taken. After reviewing the surveillance footage of the business they observed a man take the pouch, so they contacted the police. An image of the suspect was placed into the briefing log in an attempt to identify the suspect.

April 23

WANTED PERSON: At 1:51 p.m. officers observed a White 2000 Dodge Dakota being operated east bound on Martin Street near Gray Avenue. Through LEADS/NCIC it was confirmed the owner of the vehicle had an active warrant through Missouri for a probation violation with a nationwide extradition, bond $2,500. A traffic stop was made and Dallas Moreland was arrested.

April 29

WELFARE CHECK: At 6:53 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a welfare check. The male complainant had contacted dispatch and made what sounded to be vague suicidal threats before hanging up. Contact was made with a witness who stated she overheard a conversation he had with their mother where the victim stated he was going to kill himself. Officers made contact with him, and the complainant told them he was not going to tell where he was located and that the officers need a warrant to speak with him. Through investigation, officers were able to find where the complainant lived and contact was attempted. They asked the witness if she could try making contact with him to see if he would come out, and she said no because they do not get alone. Officers left and arrived back at the residence later to attempt to make contact again. The complainant was reached, and he stated he had not made suicidal comments and the call to dispatch earlier had been about reporting how the witness had told him to kill himself. He said he did not have any plans to harm himself and denied needing Greenville Rescue to respond. No further follow up is needed at this time.

