NWS declares strength of Greenville tornado

The tornado was strong enough to topple trees at their roots. Drew Terhall | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has determined the tornado that tore through Greenville was an EF1 tornado with wind speeds from 86 to 110 mph. The estimated maximum speed is 110 mph. The tornado is estimated to have begun at 8:24 p.m and ended at approximately 8:42 p.m. The path length is believed to be 11.9 miles and the maximum path width is 800 yards.

The tornado likely began near the intersection of Greenville-Nashville Road and New Madison-Coletown Road, where several trees were uprooted. The tornado continued northeastward, crossing State Route 502. Minor damage to homes and trees was observed next on Daly Road west of Greenville. The width of the tornado increased significantly as the tornado entered Greenville.

Numerous trees were snapped or uprooted within the Greenville Union Cemetery.

As the tornado continued through the north side of Greenville, the width of the circulation remained large, with expansive tree damage throughout the city. The majority of the wind damage to homes was fairly minor with shingles and siding removed at many residences. Structure damage at the high school football field was also observed. There was no major roof loss associated with the tornadic circulation in the city of Greenville so despite the large width and widespread tree damage, the rating was held at EF1, 110 mph.

The tornado exited the city near the elementary school, continuing along Kruckeburg Road, causing more damage to outbuildings and homes. Additional tree and structure damage was observed along Childrens Home Bradford Road as the tornado continue northeast. The final damage found was along Auld Road, northwest of Bradford.

The National Weather Service would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section and Darke County Emergency Management Agency for their assistance with this survey.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 to 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph

* The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.