YMCA honors outgoing board secretary

GREENVILLE — The YMCA of Darke County proudly recognized the outstanding contributions of Carl Jones, outgoing board secretary, during its recent annual meeting.

“With a lifetime dedicated to service and education, Carl has left an indelible mark on our community,” CEO Sam Casalano said.

Jones’ journey spans 42 years in the field of education, leaving an enduring impact on countless lives. His commitment to shaping young minds began as a high school math teacher in Williamsburg, Iowa, and later in Ansonia. For two decades, he inspired students, instilling a love for learning and critical thinking.

Jones’ passion extended beyond the classroom. He served as the Darke County Technology Coordinator for two years, leveraging technology to enhance educational experiences. Subsequently, he assumed the role of Director of Curriculum for Darke County, where he played a pivotal role in shaping educational programs. As a mathematics consultant for southwest Ohio, his expertise influenced teaching methodologies across the region.

Beyond his professional achievements, Jones’ family has been an integral part of the Darke County YMCA. In 1984, upon relocating from Iowa to Ohio, the Jones family quickly embraced the Y’s vibrant community. Their four daughters actively participated in soccer, basketball, gymnastics, swimming, and various Y programs.

Jones and his wife, Vonnie, found their own niche within the Y. They engaged in racquetball, coed volleyball, tennis, pickleball, group exercise classes, weightlifting, and invigorating walks. For 49 years, the Y has been woven into the fabric of their lives, nurturing their physical, mental, social, and spiritual well-being.

Reflecting on his Y experience, Jones shared, “We feel incredibly blessed to have this facility and the unwavering support of our Y community. Most importantly, we appreciate the dedicated individuals who keep it running day in and day out.”

His commitment has extended to his six-year tenure on the board of the YMCA of Darke County. His strategic insights, dedication, and unwavering belief in the Y’s mission have been invaluable, Casalano said.

“As Carl transitions from board secretary, we express our deepest gratitude for his service and wish him continued joy and fulfillment in his future endeavors.”

For more information, call the Greenville branch at 937-548-3777 or the Versailles branch at 937-526-4488; or visit the YMCA’s Facebook page or website for the latest updates.