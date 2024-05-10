King’s Voter Protest Legislation heard

Angie King

COLUMBUS — State Representative Angie King (R-Celina) legislation to expand voter protest of a primary candidate’s declaration was heard before the House Government Oversight Committee Tuesday.

This legislation would expand the law that currently only allows a registered voter of a political party to protest their party’s nomination to anyone that is eligible to vote in a general election, regardless of political affiliation. The legislation would limit the protest to a candidate’s ineligibility to hold office.

This legislation recodifies the reasons why a voter may protest candidacy for political party nomination:

The person isn’t a U.S. citizen

The person is not the minimum age to hold the office

A candidate would exceed an applicable term or age limit

A person has a criminal conviction

Candidate noncompliance and failure to provide former name as required by law

“The ability to protest a primary candidate’s ineligibility to hold office shouldn’t be partisan,” said King. “Under HB 471, where declaration and petitions do not conform to the requirements specified by law, electors of either party can alert the Board of Elections to a possible defect in a candidate’s petition. It is disingenuous to both the candidate and voters to place a candidate on the ballot who is legally unable to serve. This simple, yet important legislation ensures voters have a meaningful choice of candidates.”

The legislation also includes additional parts of the Ohio Revised Code that would exclude an individual from holding office if the candidate does not include their former name on their documents to run for office.

House Bill 471 now awaits additional hearings in the House Government Oversight Committee.