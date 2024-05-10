Poker Run, concert supports CADC

GREENVILLE — Borderline, Baker’s Motorcycle Shop will be holding its annual fundraiser for Cancer Association of Darke County on May 16-18. The event will be held at 6140 Hillgrove Southern Road, Greenville.

Riding for Cancer Poker Run will be held and the first bike out will be at 11 a.m. on May 18 at 926 Karr Road, Arcanum, Ohio. ($10 per person, $20 per couple).

There will be chicken dinners ($10), benefit auction, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, hog raffle ($5) and Bubba’s Tasty Treats.

Live bands performing are Dyslexic Funk, Project Creedence, Kenny Live, Steve Lewis, Shot of Whiskey, Caitlyn Davis Band, Fire and Ice and Wes Miller Band.

A hog raffle will be held for $5 per ticket. The hog is being donated by Matt Schmitmeyer and Family and processing donated by Hunt’s Butcher Shop.

Free camping – tents and campers welcome.

This group has been faithful each year with this fundraiser because of their great desire to help those battling the difficult diagnosis of cancer.

All proceeds will go to the Cancer Association of Darke County to help local cancer patients.

Mark your calendar for May 16-18. Please come out and support this.

Please don’t drink and drive. The group will not be responsible for accidents. No firearms, carry-ins, and drugs. Help to make this a wonderful, safe event.

For more information, call Bud at 937 417 3026 or Jeff at 937 409 5864.