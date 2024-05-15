Banner year for Arcanum MVCTC FFA

Members Katelynne Michael, Charlie Weiss, Lance Brinksneader, Brooke Anderson, Ethan Hartman, Cameron LeVeck, and Mora Menzie displaying some of the awards received at the Ohio FFA State Convention. Submitted photo Gold Rated Chapter Officers recognized at the State Convention – Katelynne Michael, Mora Menzie and Brooke Anderson. Submitted photo Arcanum MVCTC FFA Members receiving their State FFA Degree were Jacob Flayler, Brooke Anderson, Katelynne Michael and Seth Fearon. Submitted photo Landon Haney was recognized as Ohio’s Candiate for the FFA Star American in Agribusiness. Submitted photo

ARCANUM — Arcanum MVCTC FFA attended the State FFA Convention May 2 and 3 to cap off a very successful year. Members were recognized for their accomplishments during the 2023-2024 school year. During the course of the year members competed in various CDE (Career Development Events) against schools from across the state. Through hard work and practice the chapter was able to earn 3 banners by placing in the top 5 in the Ohio FFA.

The Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems team placed fifth in the State. Team members were Charlie Weiss, Ayden Hess, Noah Egnor and Jackson Weaver. Ayden and Charlie were also recognized for placing third and fourth overall as individuals. The team qualified by placing in the top 10 on the online test then traveled to Ohio State ATI to compete in the hands on finals which included electrical, construction and equipment stations.

The Farm Business Management team placed second in the State. Team members with the top scores were Katelynne Michael, Braylen Etherington, Landon Miller, Ethan Hartman, Carrie Denlinger and Brooke Anderson. Katelynne was recognized for placing 4th overall as an individual. The team completed an online test that included general knowledge and problem solving questions about running an agribusiness.

The Grain Merchandising team placed second in the State. Team members were Charlie Weiss, Brooke Anderson, Carrie Denlinger, and Lance Brinksneader. The team qualified for the finals by placing in the top 10 on the online test then traveled to Wilmington College to compete in the Grain Merchandising simulation.

The Dairy Judging team just missed out on a banner by placing seventh in the State and received an Ohio Plaque. Team members were Charlie Weiss, Katelynne Michael, Henry Weiss and Mora Menzie. Charlie was recognized for placing ninth overall as an individual. The team qualified for the finals by placing in the top 10 of the preliminary contest held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds and then traveled to Ohio State ATI for the finals which included placing classes, team activity and oral reasons.

The Arcanum MVCTC FFA Chapter also had officers recognized on stage for receiving a gold rating on their officer books. Katelynne Michael – Secretary, Mora Menzie- Reporter, and Brooke Anderson – Treasurer all received a gold rating on their respective books and received a pin for their FFA jacket.

During the State FFA Convention member Mora Menzie performed during the Talent Showcase after being selected as top 10 from the online submissions. This is Mora’s third consecutive year being selected for the Talent Showcase.

The State FFA Degree is the highest honor the Ohio FFA can bestow on a member. This year the Arcanum MVCTC FFA had four members reach this honor. Those members were Jacob Flayler, Brooke Anderson, Katelynne Michael and Seth Fearon. They achieved the State FFA Degree by meeting the minimum standards set by the state including, CDE participation, SAE earnings, and community service hours.

Finally, Arcanum graduate Landon Haney was recognized on stage for being named Ohio’s Candidate for the Star American in Agri-Business. The National FFA recognizes 4 star categories along with the American FFA Degree – Star in Agriscience, Farmer, Placement and Agribusiness and Landon is one of 3 Ohio FFA members having a Star application forwarded to Nationals. Landon’s SAE is his business Haney Mowing and Landscaping and he was previously named the Ohio FFA Star in Agribusiness and the Big E (Eastern State Exposition) Star in Agribusiness. We wish Landon best of luck in the National Competition.