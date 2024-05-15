Rindler named to Dean’s List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alayna Rindler, of Versailles, was named among the students who qualified for Belmont University’s spring 2024 Dean’s List. Approximately 44 percent of the University’s 7,338 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2024 Dean’s List.

“Earning a place on the Dean’s List is a testament to the unwavering diligence, tenacity and commitment to scholarly distinction exhibited by Belmont’s promising students,” said Belmont University Provost Dr. David Gregory. “The ability to excel both inside and outside the classroom emphasizes these students’ exceptional character and drive, and it is an honor for me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each one. Whether they are contributing to the arts, pioneering groundbreaking research or championing important causes, they have consistently demonstrated the same level of passion and excellence that has brought them to this momentous academic achievement.”

Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.