Commissioners discuss proposed projects, consultants, and SNAP benefits

Commissioners Matt Aulman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Commissioners discussed proposed projects, consultants, and SNAP benefits. Commissioners Matt Aulman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

A notice to Professional Engineering Consultants for the planning and design services for the project known as “Castine Sewer” will be due by no later than 1 p.m. on June 6th. It is the intent of the Darke County Board of Commissioners to select a consultant to perform all services required for completion of the work included over several grants.

A selection committee consisting of the commissioners and other selected individuals based on the following criteria will evaluate submissions internally: qualifications of firm and experience, ability to complete all aspects of the projects, recent similar experience at comparable airports, quality of previous projects, familiarity with the airport and proposed projects, and references.

The Board of Commissioners will review the recommendations and choose a consultant firm. The firm representing the first choice will be asked to attend a scope and contract negotiating conference, and if an agreement is reached, both parties will enter into a contract. If no agreement is reached, negotiation will begin with the next highest-ranking firm, etc. until a mutually agreeable contract has been established.

The same format will also take place for the Gordon-Ithica Sewer project. This project is for the plan and design of a sanitary sewer to service the Village of Gordon and Ithaca along with the transmission line to the treatment facility. The Fort Jefferson Sewer project will also be participating with just the design, as the planning process is already complete.

“These are RFQ’s for our Professional Engineering for our three sewer projects,” Aultman said. “Basically this is just advertisement to get engineering firms in here to do the process for those three separate sewer districts.”

The commissioners agreed to a Letter of Information to the Village Fiscal Officers and City Auditor in regards to the recent tornadoes. It reads:

“Since the tornado, some of you have had your tornado siren contractor come and test your sirens. Many of you found that you need to replace the lead-acid battery that backs up the system.”

Commissioner Combs said the power went out in some locations causing the batteries in the sirens to kick in in order to warn against the storm.

“If you are from that village, and you need a new battery the Darke County Solid Waste District will cover the cost of the battery since it was being used that day,” Combs said.

He said the batteries do not keep charged very long once they do kick in, “especially since some of them may have been a little dated”. If the battery had to be replaced after the March 14th or May 7th tornadoes, the Darke County Solid Waste District will reimburse the cost of the battery. Limit one per tornado siren. The offer expires November 15, 2024. To get reimbursed, the city must be in the Darke County Solid Waste District, and a copy of the invoice from the contractor and a copy of the canceled check must be sent to Darke County Solid Waste; 684 Wagner Ave; Suite C, Greenville, OH 45331. They can be reached by phone number at 937-547-0827 for any questions.

Darke County Board of Commissioners Administrative Clerk/Secretary Robin Blinn will be retiring effective January 31, 2025. The commissioners accepted her retirement notification.

A notice for public hearing number two for the CDBG Allocation and set-aside programs will take place on May 30th at 10 a.m. This will be to discuss Darke County’s eligibility for $232,000 of funding provided that the county meets applicable program requirements. Applications have been received on citizen input and local official’s assessment of the County’s immediate need for financial assistance.

The allocation projects consist of a Planning Activity for the Village of Ansonia with a $20,000 grant request, an $88,000 grant request for the Village of New Weston for Street/Parking Improvements, and the Village of Palestine requested $114,100 for Sidewalk Improvements. Commissioner Aultman said they have up to $50,000 for planning activities, and then they get $180,000 for community projects.

The County’s CDBG application will be due to the Ohio Department of Development on or before June 12, 2024. Citizens are encouraged to attend the meeting to express their views and comment on the county’s proposed CDBG application. Anyone wanting to attend this hearing, but requires special aid or assistance, must contact the commissioners at 937-547-7362 at least four days prior to the date of the hearing, per ADA.

There will be replacement benefits available for SNAP food spoilage due to the power outages caused by the recent tornado. The Darke County Department of Job and Family Services is reminding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who experienced food spoilage during the recent power outages for a time period of four or more hours may be eligible for replacement benefits.

Impacted households must complete JFS Form 07222 within 10 days of the outage and submit it to their county department of Job and Family Services (CDJFS). To determine is a SNAP recipient is eligible for replacement benefits, the CDJFS follows reimbursement criteria provided in Ohio Administration Code Rule 5101: 4-7 1-11. Completed forms may be turned in at 631 Wagner Ave., Greenville. For any questions, contact [email protected].

The commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for their Regular Sessions at 1:30 p.m. These sessions are open to the public.

