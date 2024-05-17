Fearon named to Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — Madelyn Fearon of Greenville, has been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2024 Spring Dean’s List. In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 1,262 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 42 majors and nine graduate degree programs. At ODU, students connect their passion with a purpose.