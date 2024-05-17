Gathering vendors sought

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park district is looking for artisan vendors for this year’s Gathering at Garst event on July 27 and 28.

They are in search of:

Artists: Original works of art designed and executed by the artists. Paintings, drawings, photography, prints, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, etc

Antiques/Vintage Artifacts: Furniture-formal, country, primitive, and vintage. Decorative Arts-paintings, folk art, textiles, ceramics, glass, brass, silver, pewter, iron, and architectural items. Antique toys, jewelry, and clothing.

Craftsmen: Stained glass, furniture, quilting, sewing, handmade soap, gourd art, woodcarving, weaving, papermaking, leather works, jewelry, and other unique handmade items.

Garden: Botanicals and garden accents- growers of annuals, perennials, herbs, seeds, unusual plants, container gardens, water gardens, etc.

Farmer’s Market: Fresh produce, organic products, pumpkins, dried and fresh flowers, homemade baked goods, honey, cider, roasted nuts, candy, etc

If interested you can find vendor applications and more information at www.darkecountyparks.org/gathering.