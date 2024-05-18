Does America have hope?

By Timothy Johnson

Preacher’s Point

History was always one of my favorite subjects in school.

Wars move borders, crush and strengthen ideologies. They are pivotal to human history. Wars occur for various reasons: a power-hungry leader wants more power, a nation is hungry; hence, the decision comes to grab land from a neighbor to grow more food, two leaders are mad at each other, and the list continues into infinity.

America was doomed to civil war in 1788 when the Constitution was adopted. With a Declaration of Independence proclaiming that all men are created equal and the law of the land allowing for the institution of slavery, a boiling point was inevitable. It took seventy-three years, but the shots at Fort Sumter eventually came.

Because of my love for history and that my dad fought in WWII, I have always been interested in the Second World War. In my younger years, one thing I could never understand – was how one man could get a nation willing to exterminate a race of people. To me, this thought was unthinkable. It is true that, at times, war is unavoidable, but to round up a group of people because of who they are and attempt to wipe them off the planet was utterly foreign to my way of thinking. Hitler was a powerful, charismatic, and dynamic speaker, but it had to be more than a series of speeches over a handful of years, didn’t it?

It was.

Consisting of two groups – the “Hitler Youth” for ages 14-18 and the “German Youngsters in the Hitler Youth” for ages 10-14 – the Hitler Youth indoctrinated young people into the ideologies of the Nazi party. The group formed in 1926, and WWII started in 1939. Those starting at age ten, when the Hitler Youth formed, were at a ripe fighting age, twenty-three when Germany invaded Poland. Hitler understood that if he pumped his beliefs into the youth for 10-20 years, then when those children became adults, they would walk in lockstep, or should I say in goosestep, behind him.

What we are witnessing across America today is nothing more than this principle of reaching the children playing itself out. For decades, schools have taught that America and Israel are the oppressors.

The thought that Capitalism is evil rings from the mouths of many educators. Remember the American dream of a chicken in every pot and a car in every garage? Capitalism is the wheel on which that dream can be achieved. If Capitalism is evil, then the American dream is evil.

When it comes to Israel, tens of thousands of rockets have come from Gaza into Israel since 2001 (source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestinian_rocket_attacks_on_Israel). However, whenever Israel responds, they are ridiculed as evil oppressors.

In the United States, volumes could be written about the indoctrination of American students. Accadamia has taught an alternative reality for so long that children think they are cats roaming through schools, hissing and meowing.

The nation is so divided – on one side is the thought that America is the greatest nation on earth, and on the other side is the belief that America is cruel and evil and must undergo a fundamental transformation.

America will not cure her division problem with the November election. Regardless of who wins or loses, the conflicting ideologies will remain.

The easy thing here would be to say the solution is 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

But the verse starts with the word “if.” Christians have also been indoctrinated for over a hundred years. Many in our churches and pulpits question the truth of Scripture. We disagree on which version is the Word of God. Sin and repentance are rarely, if ever, preached. Sin is considered a mistake or a result of circumstance and, therefore, does not need repentance. The Holy Spirit has little to no influence on society because Christians do not allow the Holy Spirit to influence their lives.

More than at any time in our history, America needs a spiritual revival, and until Christians face the fact of our false doctrines, our sins, our unwillingness to live godly lives, and start influencing society at a level higher than evil has, then the revival never comes and America’s best days are past.

