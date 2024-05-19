Focus Fastpitch 10U takes first in Mother’s Day tournament

The Focus Fastpitch 10U team takes first in one of their recent tournaments. Provided photo

ARCANUM — Focus Fastpitch 10U, based out of Arcanum, finished first in the Mother’s Day Tournament in Troy. The team is coached by Heather James (Beighle), a former Arcanum graduate. On the season, they’re 18-6 overall while finishing second in three tournaments (Middletown, Columbus, and Troy). They have four more tournaments scheduled in Ohio, where they will travel to Tipp City, Middletown, Columbus and Sandusky. They’re traveling to Greenwood and Fishers in Indiana for two tournaments.

The team began practicing in September a couple of days a week throughout the year and are seeing their hard work pay off with their recent successes. There are girls on the softball team from Darke, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble County.