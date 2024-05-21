Memorial services this weekend

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Van Buren Township Memorial Services will be held at the Abbottsville Cemetery on May 26, 2024, at 1 p.m. with the Honor Guard & Sons of American Legion members and the Arcanum H.S. Band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church.

Twin Township Memorial Services will be held at the Ithaca Cemetery on May 26, 2024, at 2 p.m. with the Honor Guard and Sons of American Legion member and Arcanum H.S. Band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, a member of Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church.

The Arcanum Chapter of the Red Hats Society is celebrating their 20th anniversary this month. Members celebrated with a luncheon this past week at La Carreta Mexican Grill & Cantina in Greenville, Ohio.

Jaimee Garbig of the Arcanum-Butler School District was awarded the C. Michael Crawford Mentor of the Year Award by April Hoying, director of curriculum for the ESC. This is the 20th year the ESC has given the award. The award is named for Michael Crawford who developed the mentorship program for new teachers in the mid-1990s, which was several years before the state required school districts develop mentorship programs for new teachers. The plaque Hoying received states, “The delicate balance of mentoring is not creating them in your own image but giving them the opportunity to create themselves.” Hoying said this speaks to what Garbig was able to do as a mentor.

Real Life Wednesday was held at Arcanum High School on May 9th and was the last of the series for the ‘24 school year. Thank you to all those involved and special thanks to those who took time out of their day to instruct our students. There was a wide range of speakers/presenters. Mechanical Services and Design (MSD), Brethren Retirement Community, Edison Community College, Todd Schilling, Denise Elsas and the Darke County Economic Development team for YouScience and Resume building, Megan Smith, Spirit Emergency Medical Services, Camden Pfahler/Will Beisner, Mr. Adam Kendig, Mr. Andrew Bryant and Mr. Matt Macy (Archery). It was a momentous day like every day to be a Trojan! Go Trojans!

Registration is open at The Arcanum Public Library for the Summer Reading Program. The program is open to all children and adults. You are invited to join in on the fun as the program “Adventure begins at Your Library” will explore the world around us. There are reading incentives, prizes, programs, shows and more. Registration begins Tuesday May 28th. The program runs from June 3rd to July 27th. For a chance at King’s Island tickets, please register by June 15th. The program includes a music show on Thursday, May 30, a Magical Adventure Show wit Tricky Max on Friday, June 7th, and a visit with Brukner Nature Center on Tuesday, June 25th. Be sure to pick up a calendar for all the summer events at the time of registration. The APL is located at 101 West North Street, Arcanum.

Veteran’s Park Farmers Market will begin at 121 West George Street on Saturday, June 1st at 9 a.m. Vendors and buyers are needed. Be sure to come and support the market. There is no fee

for selling and no registration is needed. Welcome to another summer of buying and selling produce, plants, crafts, and etcetera! Questions? Call Sharon Troutwine at 937/692-5128.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host a Special Military Exhibit and 20th anniversary display on Friday, June 21 from Noon to 5 p.m. at the historical building. The Todd Clemmons book is again available at AWTHS for $20, The Rails and Tales of the Dayton & Union Railroad. On Saturday, June 22 they will also be open from 9 a.m. to Noon to view the special exhibits.

“Life is like a ten-speed bicycle. Most of us have gears we never use.” ~ Charles Schulz

“Just think of 90 as 9 perfect 10s!” ~ unknown