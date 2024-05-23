Commissioners discuss expenses and extra grant dollars

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Commissioners discussed expenses and extra grant dollars. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Marshall Combs were present.

The county offices will be closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. There are numerous events going on in the count to commemorate the holiday in remembrance and to honor the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

“This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veteran’s Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom,” said Tamra Bolton.

The commissioners accepted an additional $3,085 for the 2023 Healthy Aging Grant they had received at the beginning of the year.

“The state of Ohio went in on the Healthy Aging Grant for any unused funds that they didn’t distribute on the original resolution and dispersed it amongst the 88 counties,” Aultman said. “Therefore we ended up with an additional $3,085 we weren’t aware of.”

Aultman said it is unused funds they wanted to get out the door before the grant period ended. They will have to work out as they distribute the funds.

There is an agreement between the commissioners and Brumbaugh Construction, contractor, for a ramp at the south building entrance at Garst Avenue. The project consists of the addition of a ramp at the south building to improve accessibility in an existing 20,741 sq ft building. The contract sum is $244,965, and is subject to additions and deductions as provided in the Contract Documents. It will commence to run on May 21, 2024, and it shall be completed by Oct. 28.

The Sheriff’s “Command Vehicle”, a recently purchased 1999 International Command Vehicle, will need an Upfit and improvements costing $14,865. This is for the installation of two mobile radios, replacement emergency light lenses, vehicle wrap, and lettering.

“This vehicle is a mobile headquarters, restrooms for when they have long jobs on scenes like wrecks or events like Eldora, the fair, and Poultry Days,” Aultman said. “The unit had come out of West Virginia with a lot of equipment on it, but this is going to finish it up.”

The unit is offered as a service to fire/EMS, and other counties around Darke County due to offering cross county support.

$98,547.74 was advanced out to cover the 2023 Justice Assistance Grant expenses until revenue is received from the grant. Commissioner Aultman advised this is to cover the mobile units in the cars, so they can track the units and give mobile internet access.

“This is going to be a really good thing for first responders safety, as this will allow the dispatch center to track the units as they move around the rural county,” Combs said.

The commissioners meet for their public Regular Sessions every Tuesday and Thursday in the Administrative Building; 520 S Broadway, Greenville.

