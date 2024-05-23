Veterans will learn about daughters, granddaughters

TROY — Dr. Cassie Barlow will be the guest speaker at the June 5, 9 a.m. meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 2245 South County Road 25 A in Troy.

Her presentation will focus on the critical roles of parents and grandparents in the success of their children/grandchildren and the specific ways in which they can carry out those roles.

You might ask the following: “How does a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and former 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander at Wright Patterson Air Force Base know anything about raising kids?”

Her first college degree was from Georgetown University where she majored in psychology. From there, she earned a graduate degree in clinical psychology from Chapman University and then a doctorate in organizational psychology from Rice University. She, therefore, has the academic credentials.

There is more. After graduation from Rice, she served as a behavioral scientist at the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Air Force Academy.

Her proven success in a variety of administrative roles in the U.S. Air Force qualifies her as a person who understands human behavior- and ways in which positive outcomes are likely to be achieved.

Barlow indicates, “I plan to have a conversation with the audience about the ways in which they can encourage/support the young ladies in their family and sphere of influence in setting high expectations for themselves and achieving their goals. It will include a focus in getting them involved in activities to develop their technical and nontechnical skill sets as well as helping them define their pathways to success.”

Coffee and doughnuts will be served to all veterans and visitors starting at 8:30 at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy. (937) 332-8852 http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.