WOAC baseball and softball awards announced; Miller and Byrne named Player of the Year

DARKE COUNTY — The All-WOAC baseball and softball teams were announced earlier this week. Here are the Darke County athletes that earned honors.
Softball:
Player of the Year: Arcanum junior Kenzie Byrne
Coach of the Year: Tri-Village Emily Osborne
First Team:
Ansonia senior Maddie Buckingham
Ansonia senior Abby Kramer
Arcanum junior Kenzie Byrne
Arcanum senior Emilie Fout
Bradford freshman Chloe Hocker
Franklin Monroe senior Jocelyn Gray
Mississinawa Valley senior Kenzea Townsend
Tri-Village freshman Emma Greer
Tri-Village sophomore Elizabeth Poling
Tri-Village senior Kiersten Wilcox
Second Team:
Ansonia senior Kelsey Muhlenkamp
Ansonia sophomore Ava Thatcher
Arcanum senior Ashlyn Miller
Arcanum freshman Jordyn Garbig
Bradford senior Alani Canan
Franklin Monroe senior Olivia Sease
Mississinawa Valley senior Makenna Guillozet
Tri-Village sophomore Camryn Osborne
Tri-Village sophomore Hailey Burk
Special Mention:
Ansonia senior Bailey Schmit
Arcanum senior Hannah Kendig
Bradford senior Tegan Canan
Franklin Monroe senior Keihl Johnson
Mississinawa Valley junior Stephanie De La Torre
Tri-Village freshman Mylee Bierly
Baseball:
Player of the Year: Bradford senior Tucker Miller
First Team:
Ansonia senior Trevor Hemmerich
Ansonia senior Keegen Weiss
Arcanum sophomore Regan Christ
Arcanum freshman Lucas Miller
Bradford senior Tucker Miller
Bradford senior Landon Wills
Franklin Monroe junior Chase Stebbins
Second Team:
Ansonia senior Landyn Bowman
Arcanum sophomore Ethan Kearney
Bradford junior Owen Canan
Bradford senior Trey Schmelzer
Bradford senior Garrett Trevino
Tri-Village junior Lane Bierly
Tri-Village junior Kaeden Lipps
Special Mention:
Ansonia senior Nick Burns
Arcanum sophomore Bryce Kramer
Bradford senior Hudson Hill
Franklin Monroe junior Matthew Hurley
Tri-Village sophomore Jaiden Beam