WOAC baseball and softball awards announced; Miller and Byrne named Player of the Year

DARKE COUNTY — The All-WOAC baseball and softball teams were announced earlier this week. Here are the Darke County athletes that earned honors.

Softball:

Player of the Year: Arcanum junior Kenzie Byrne

Coach of the Year: Tri-Village Emily Osborne

First Team:

Ansonia senior Maddie Buckingham

Ansonia senior Abby Kramer

Arcanum junior Kenzie Byrne

Arcanum senior Emilie Fout

Bradford freshman Chloe Hocker

Franklin Monroe senior Jocelyn Gray

Mississinawa Valley senior Kenzea Townsend

Tri-Village freshman Emma Greer

Tri-Village sophomore Elizabeth Poling

Tri-Village senior Kiersten Wilcox

Second Team:

Ansonia senior Kelsey Muhlenkamp

Ansonia sophomore Ava Thatcher

Arcanum senior Ashlyn Miller

Arcanum freshman Jordyn Garbig

Bradford senior Alani Canan

Franklin Monroe senior Olivia Sease

Mississinawa Valley senior Makenna Guillozet

Tri-Village sophomore Camryn Osborne

Tri-Village sophomore Hailey Burk

Special Mention:

Ansonia senior Bailey Schmit

Arcanum senior Hannah Kendig

Bradford senior Tegan Canan

Franklin Monroe senior Keihl Johnson

Mississinawa Valley junior Stephanie De La Torre

Tri-Village freshman Mylee Bierly

Baseball:

Player of the Year: Bradford senior Tucker Miller

First Team:

Ansonia senior Trevor Hemmerich

Ansonia senior Keegen Weiss

Arcanum sophomore Regan Christ

Arcanum freshman Lucas Miller

Bradford senior Tucker Miller

Bradford senior Landon Wills

Franklin Monroe junior Chase Stebbins

Second Team:

Ansonia senior Landyn Bowman

Arcanum sophomore Ethan Kearney

Bradford junior Owen Canan

Bradford senior Trey Schmelzer

Bradford senior Garrett Trevino

Tri-Village junior Lane Bierly

Tri-Village junior Kaeden Lipps

Special Mention:

Ansonia senior Nick Burns

Arcanum sophomore Bryce Kramer

Bradford senior Hudson Hill

Franklin Monroe junior Matthew Hurley

Tri-Village sophomore Jaiden Beam

