Fort Greenville DAR presents award in Arcanum

President of Arcanum Preservation Society Jim Piel accepts the award from DAR Regent Penny Weaver. Submitted photo

ARCANUM — In honor of Historical Preservation month, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recognized the Arcanum Preservation Society with the DAR Excellence in Historic Preservation Award for their preservation efforts on the Arcanum Opera House. It is the opportune time with May being the month of historical preservation promoting historic places for the purpose of instilling national and community pride, promoting heritage tourism, and showing the social and economic benefits of historic preservation which includes the historical significance of the Arcanum Opera House.

The DAR Excellence in Historic Preservation Award recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations that promote historic preservation. The recognition honors individuals and groups that have saved and/or preserved their local history, including the restoration of buildings, collections, significant objects, monuments, cemeteries, and other important artifacts.

“The village of Arcanum is fortunate to have such a historical landmark in their community”, said Fort GreeneVille Chapter Regent Penny Weaver.