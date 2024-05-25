Leach wins Solivita Red Cord Award

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School senior Cassie Leach has won a $1,000 Red Cord Honor Graduate Award from Solvita Blood Center for her dedication to donating blood during her high school years.

The Solvita Red Cord Honor program recognizes high school seniors who have registered to donate three or more times during their high school years. The Red Cord Award goes to seven Red Cord Honor graduates, each representing one of seven regions across the Solvita 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana.

All seniors who qualified to receive the Red Cord were entered in the award drawing for their respective region. They received additional entries in the drawing for each time they registered to donate beyond the three registrations minimum.

Cassie Leach is the top donor among the seven award recipients with five lifetime donations. She made three donations at Versailles High blood drives and donated at community blood drives.

“My sister and father always donated blood when I was growing up,” said Cassie. “I was always scared it was going to hurt or I would pass out, but after donating for the first time, I loved doing it. You can help save a life in less than 15 minutes.”

Winning the Red Cord award came as a surprise. “I thought it was something everyone did once they were old enough,” she said. “Winning this award motivates me more to spread the word about how easy blood drives are.”

The award money will help pay for some of her freshman year expenses in college. “Competing with my classmates for scholarships is tough,” she said, “so winning this one feels great.”

Versailles high hosted two blood drives totaling 59 donors, 46 donations, and 15 first time donors.

The 2023-2024 Red Cord award recipients are: Cassie Leach, Versailles High School; Alejandro Perdomo Zambrano, Spring Valley Academy; Emily Tropp, Catholic Central High School (Springfield); Kaylynne Flores, Franklin High School; Madison Slife, Upper Valley Career Technology Center (Troy); Trey Sparks, Fairlawn High School (Sidney); Brianna Tuttle, Eaton High School.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.