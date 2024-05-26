GREENVILLE — The Darke County General Health District will be hosting three Summer Saturday Immunization Clinics to prepare for the 2024-2025 school year. These clinics are for students entering seventh and 12th grades. Beat the rush this fall and take advantage of this opportunity to get immunizations taken care of early. The clinics will be held Saturday, June 8, Saturday, July 13, and Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m.-noon, at their office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville. No appointment necessary. Please bring your insurance card if insured. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Students entering seventh grade will receive Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Acellular Pertussis) and Meningococcal immunizations. Students entering 12th grade will receive the Meningococcal immunization.

As a reminder, the weekly immunization clinic runs on Tuesdays with walk-in hours from 8-10:30 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. For any questions regarding this clinic, please call our office at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.