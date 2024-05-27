Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

April 29

CPO VIOLATION: At approximately 6:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Broadway in reference of an assault. Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim who advised a female juvenile approached her from behind and pushed her down to the sidewalk before running northbound on Broadway after pushing her to the ground. Officers observed a scraped knee, busted lip, and a chin injury. The victim’s mother responded and said she did not want to press charges for assault. The victim’s boyfriend is a protected person from the juvenile, and he was walking beside the victim. The protection order was filed March 21, 2024, and the juvenile suspect is not to be within 50 feet of the victim’s boyfriend. The Juvenile Probation Officer was contacted and advised the female juvenile was going to be issued a citation for violating a protection order.

May 2

BURGLARY: At 1:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Washington Avenue referencing a burglary. Officers gathered photos of the scene interior and exterior. The victim walked the officers through the apartment. A jar of Nutella and several other food utensils and bowl that had mold in and on were observed. The victim stated the items were in the kitchen when she had left. There was a knife beside the Nutella that was swabbed for DNA, and officers were unable to find any fingerprints on these items. The DNA was placed into property.

May 4

ASSAULT: At 9:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Surrey Lane in reference to an assault. The complainant stated that her daughter, the victim, had been assaulted earlier in the evening while she was in the 800 block of Sater Street. The victim stated while there the witness and defendant had been making fun of the phone case she had on her cell phone before spitting on her face and in her hair. A short time later, the witness took her phone from her and placed it in a trash can. As the victim went to grab it, the female defendant came behind her and smashed her face into the rim of the trash can causing the brim of her nose striking resulting in injury. Pictures were taken. The female suspect was contacted, and she advised she had tripped while skating and fell into the victim resulting in her crashing into the trash can. The defendant advised no one had spit on the victim. The suspect’s witness advised she saw the group playing together before the male witness took the victim’s phone and placed it into the trash can. She said the suspect tripped into the victim. The male witness was contacted, and he advised that the whole group had been taking each others phones and had been playfully hiding them. She stated that he observed a different female trip and fall into the victim but it was an accident. On May 5 at 7 p.m. officers learned of another witness who had observed the incident. Officers spoke with the new female witness who didn’t observe the incident where the victim got hurt, but she did observe the suspect spit on the victim multiple times. The business was contacted and a message was left to inquire if there were any employees that witnessed the incident. More investigation is needed at this time, and the case will continue to be updated.

May 6

WANTED PERSON: At 3:24 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Hiddeson Avenue to serve a felony warrant for Joseph Martin. Prior to officer arrival, officers had prior knowledge that Martin had a warrant for a probation violation on the original charge of property crimes, and a felony warrant out of Adult Parole on the original charge of Burglary. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

May 8

DOMESTIC: At 11:13 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in reference to a domestic violence complaint. The female victim stated her daughter Nakysha McNutt had come to her residence to do laundry. While McNutt was there, she began to argue and call the victim names. She was asked to leave the residence multiple times, but McNutt failed to do so. The victim stated she tried to push McNutt towards the door when McNutt struck her twice on her face with a closed fist. The victim had two visible wounds on her forehead from McNutt striking her and also stated her nose was hurting. McNutt advised she did punch the victim, but it was out of self defense. McNutt has a scratch on the corner of her mouth and a rash on her neck she stated were not from the incident. McNutt was issued a citation for domestic violence, and she was arrested and transported to the jail to be incarcerated with no bond.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].