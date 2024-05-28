AHS baseball team excels this season

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum High School Baseball team became the District Runner-Up Champs last Wednesday. Congrats to Coach Randy Baker and his team! Go Trojans!

The Western Ohio Athletic Conference announced Arcanum High School junior, Mackenzie Byrne as its Softball “Player of the Year” in 2024. Kenzie led the league with eleven home runs, 51 RBI’s & batted .550. She also had forty-four hits; forty-nine runs scored along with a .657 on base percentage.

Memorial Services will be held at the Mote Cemetery on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 2 p.m. Mote is located east of Pitsburg on Pitsburg-Laura Road in Monroe Township.

The Arcanum High School Student Council took the pop tabs that they had collected down to the Pop-tab Pull-Ooza earlier this month. They collected 517.44 pounds, which was twice what they collected last year! Thank you to everyone who helped with the collection. All proceeds go to The Ronald McDonald House which uses the pop tabs to turn into money to allow families to stay at the Ronald McDonald House free of charge while their sick children are in the hospital. The AHS Student Council will continue this service project next year, so they encourage everyone to save their pop tabs over the summer. What an excellent job by all the students and their families! Go Trojans!

Veteran’s Park Farmers Market will begin at 121 West George Street on Saturday, June 1st at 9 a.m. Vendors and buyers are needed. Be sure to come and support the market. There is no fee for selling and no registration is needed. Welcome to another summer of buying and selling produce, plants, crafts, etcetera! Questions? Call Sharon Troutwine at 937-692-5128.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host a Special Military Exhibit and 20th anniversary display on Friday, June 21 from Noon to 5 p.m. at the historical building. The Todd Clemmons book is again available at AWTHS for $20, The Rails and Tales of the Dayton & Union Railroad. On Saturday, June 22 they will also be open from 9 a.m. to Noon to view the special exhibits.

Vacation Bible School will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday – June 4 to 6th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This year’s theme is “Glowing with God’s Love – the Life of Paul. Children of the community between the ages of 4 through 5th grade are welcome to attend. Registration is required, please call the church office at 937/692-8188 or Kathy Kuhbander at 937/569-8931. IBC is located at 500 West South Street in Arcanum.

Congrats to the Arcanum Preservation Society! They were honored by the GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution with the DAR Excellence in Historic Preservation Award for their preservation efforts at the Arcanum Opera House. The DAR Excellence in Historic Preservation Award recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations that promote historic preservation. The recognition honors individuals and groups that have saved and/or preserved their local history, including the restoration of buildings, collections, significant objects, monuments, cemeteries, and other important artifacts. Congrats APS!

Save the Date! The APS will host their 5th Annual 4th of July Parade in Ivester Park on Thursday, July 4th at 11 a.m. APS will be offering hamburgers and hotdogs for a donation. Bring the family to Ivester Park for lunch and then stay to cheer the kids on during their fifth annual Children’s Parade. Registration starts at 12:00 Noon with parade Lineup at 12:45 p.m. and then the parade starts at 1:00 p.m. All money raised helps support ongoing restoration of the Arcanum Opera House.

“As full of spirit as the month of May, and as gorgeous as the sun in Midsummer.” ~ William Shakespeare

“Among the changing months, May stands the sweetest, and in fairest colors dressed.” ~ James Thomson