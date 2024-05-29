Darke DD summer events

GREENVILLE — Darke DD (Developmental Disabilities) has several events planned this summer that all are invited to attend.

On Thursday, June 6, the organization will be hosting Family Fun Night at Darke DD from 5-7 p.m. Visit them at 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, Greenville for an evening of food and fun. Activities will include games and a clown, face painting, hot dog dinner, chalk art, animal demonstrations, and music. Kona Ice will be available and there will be a Photo Bomb Photo Booth. First responders will be also be avialable to talk to. This event is free and open to the public.

On Friday, June 21, Darke DD will participate in a Community Concert with food and music. Katie G & Friends will be performing at YOLO Park in downtown Greenville (corner of South Broadway and Martin Streets). You can help celebrate Make Music Day in Darke County. Join them at noon for a community group singing of Reach for the Stars. Enjoy music from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a food trucks and live music. The rain location is St. Clair Memorial Hall.

On Friday, Aug. 8, Join Darke DD at the South Park Shelter for a Summer Block Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free lunch, fun games, a chance to meet first responders and fun at the water park.

For more information on any of these events, please contact Sue Huston at 937-459-4629 or [email protected].