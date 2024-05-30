Miami Co. Sheriff looking for Bradford man

Robert A. Bragg Heather J. Patrick

TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s detectives are requesting the assistance in locating two individuals wanted for thefts and break-ins of storage units in Bethel Township. An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert A. Bragg, 47, last know address in Bradford, for breaking and entering. An arrest warrant has also been issued for Heather J. Patrick, 44, last known address in Huber Heights, for complicity to breaking and entering. The duo is suspected of being involved in multiple thefts and break-ins of storage units in Miami County and surrounding jurisdictions.

Bragg and Patrick are believed to be traveling in a dark green colored Pontiac G6 bearing Indiana registration 718-CUL or a silver or gray Scion hatchback bearing Ohio registration KHW-6312. Subjects are known to steal firearms. Please notify local law enforcement if you know their whereabouts or contact Detective Steve Hickey at 937-440-3987 or email at [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be left at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.