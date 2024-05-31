Online entry begins for fair’s Domestic Arts

GREENVILLE — Organizers of the Domestic Arts building are eagerly anticipating the 2024 Great Darke County Fair and hope that previous or future exhibitors are also excited to be a part this year’s exhibit.

This year all entries MUST be registered online. Registration will begin on June 1 through Aug. 13, noon. To register go to www.darkecountyfair.com under Forms. There will be an Entry Help Day on Saturday, June 8 for those needing help. Enter Gate 3 and go to the Swine Barn. There will be Domestic Arts workers to help you with your entries (you do not need to bring your items at this time). Not sure yet what you’ll have done and ready to enter. Just enter what you have planned to finish. What you don’t finish in time to enter will be removed for you during entry day.

Please read through the enclosed bulletin for entry and release dates as well as rules for entry. Also check the categories as some change each year to keep up with new trends. For instance, they’ve added Cosplay and Quilt As You Go.

Your fair pass is needed for entry and will be purchased online when entering. Fair passes may be purchased on Entry Help Day. Please note that 50-year anniversary passes are not accepted for entry. Junior fair passes are only acceptable for ages 11 and under. Anyone ages 12 or older must have their own fair pass to enter as per rules issued by the fair board.

Other information to note:

• They do not open earlier than the stated entry times.

• Please do not attach identifying tags to your items, they will have to be removed for judging. They will attach exhibitor tags.

• Rolling suitcases and carts make it handy for those entering many items.

• All items must be clean and finished. Items smelling of smoke or animal may be disqualified as according to the rules.

• Fabric for the 2025 Fabric challenge will be available on the first Saturday of the fair. These are first come, first served until gone.

• Please bring your best attitude. This will be their first year with all online entries and they will be learning along with you.

Organizers look forward to seeing you and your wonderful creations. They are always thrilled at the talent of exhibitors, and are happy to see each of you.