Steinmetz ends Ansonia career on the podium; OHSAA Track and Field State Tournament roundup

Ansonia senior Colleen Steinmetz takes fourth in the girls pole vault to round out her Ansonia career. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Arcanum sophomore Faith Wooten takes fourth place in the girls shot put and discus throw. Ansonia freshman Cade Shellhaas ends his freshman year with a seventh place finish at states.

By Drew Terhall

DAYTON — The OHSAA State Track and Field Championships took place at Dayton Welcome Stadium this year from May 30 – June 1. The championships were temporarily held in Dayton as the track at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium is putting in a new track.

In Division III, Ansonia senior Colleen Steinmetz ends her career taking fourth in the girls pole vault. She cleared a height of 11’10”. Steinmetz has placed in the top five in the state in her four years at Ansonia. She finished as the State runner-up in 2023 and 2021. She took third place in 2022.

Steinmetz said she is grateful for her parents and her coaches for helping reach this level each year. As the years go by, Steinmetz has faced tougher competition each year.

“I went out there and had the best time I could. Things happen, but if you’re looking back at my freshmen year I jumped second place with a jump of 11’8”. Making podium was making 11’6”. With 11’10”, I made fourth place. There’s so much potential to come up for these girls and I’m excited to see what they all do,” Steinmetz said.

Steinmetz will head to the University of Findlay and continue her pole vault career. She is excited to start her next chapter of her athletic career.

“For Findlay, I’m excited to go. New chapter, I just can’t wait,” Steinmetz said.

Ansonia freshman Cade Shellhaas ends his freshman campaign tying for seventh in the boys pole vault. He cleared a height of 14’4”.

Shellhaas said it was just an okay day from him as he messed up his hand on his first attempt at 14’8”. But, he is overall happy with his freshman year and is confident he will be back at this stage.

Once he found his footing, Shellhaas started to take off. He came into this tournament as the Southwest Regional champion.

“It was a rough year to start with. As the year progressed, I got more comfortable and just happy to be here now,” Shellhaas said.

Two sophomore athletes reached the podium after they finished out of the top eight in the state their freshmen year.

Arcanum sophomore Faith Wooten competed in the shot put at states last season as the lone freshman in the field and took 14th. This year, she finished fourth in shot put with a throw of 40’5.5”. She also took fourth in the discus throw with a throw of 130’10”, breaking a school record she had set earlier this year.

Wooten said the nerves didn’t get to her as much her second time around. That helped her achieve both of her fourth place finishes.

“I was a little nervous, but I think it went fine. Compared to last year, I was very nervous,” Wooten said.

Tri-Village sophomore Adalynn Hines took 14th her freshman year at states in the long jump. This year, she finished eighth with a distance of 16’8”.

Hines said she wants to try and get a little bit better each year. Last season, Hines farthest distance was 16’5”. This year, Hines broke the school record with a jump of 17’3”.

Hines said seeing this growth is an accomplishment itself. That has led to her eighth place finish.

“It was a great achievement. I never expected it, I knew I had the abilities to. But to be able to make it today was one of the best moments I could of had,” Hines said.

Versailles junior Leland Bolin made the podium with an eighth place finish in the boys discus with a throw of 158’8”.

Ansonia senior Matthew Lee took 10th in the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 4:23.66. Lee will now move on and continue his athletic career at Wright State.

Ansonia freshman Bennett Lehman took 12th in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:40.09.

Competing in the preliminary rounds, Versailles sophomore Conner Gibson finished his season with a 17th place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.36.

The Ansonia boys 4×200 meter relay team took 18th with a time of 1:34.08. The team consisted of Brayden Bromagem, Cade Shellhaas, Landon Perry and Luke Ressler.

The Versailles boys 4×100 meter relay team took 11th with a time of 43.94. The team consisted of Tyler Barga, Kaleb Petitjean, Aaron Bowlin and Conner Gibson.

The Versailles boys 4×400 meter relay team took 15th with a time of 3:32.61. The team consisted of Eli Dirksen, Tyler Barga, Tony Moorman and Conner Gibson.

In Division II, the Versailles girls 4×800 meter relay team took 17th with a time of 10:03.12. The team consisted of Corynn Goubeaux, Katey Litten, Ava Rismiller and Meredith Barga.

Versailles sophomore Elli Stammen took 13th in the girls pole vault clearing a height of 10’.

