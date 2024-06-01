Annie Oakley Golf Tourney entries

GREENVILLE — Preparations for the 42nd annual Cancer Association of Darke County/Annie Oakley Golf Tournament are underway.

This event is held each year in July with proceeds given to the Cancer Association of Darke County to benefit local cancer patients. Committee members for the tournament are Scott and Lisa Frens, Jack and Kay Sloat, Larry Ullery and Gloria Martin, Tom and Melody Bernhard, Mike Woods, Trudy Eastland and Christine Lynn.

Last year’s tournament was very successful and the event raised $21,000 for the Cancer Association of Darke County. This fundraiser helped the association to provide benefits to over 250 Darke County residents battling cancer. These benefits were provided in the form of reimbursement for medications, transportation, medical supplies and nutritional supplements such as Ensure.

This year’s tournament is scheduled for July 22 at the Turtle Creek Golf Course and will feature a shotgun start with scramble format, chances to win great prizes and dinner (prepared by Michael James) for the golfer and their guest. Most importantly, the proceeds from this fun and exciting event will once again benefit the local and independent Cancer Association of Darke County.

Lunch will be served at 11:15 a.m. with tee off time scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Each golfer has the opportunity to win $32,500 toward a new car for a hole-in-one on the sixth and 17th hole.

Other hole-in-one prizes will be awarded for a hole in one on the 8th and 11th holes.

Additional information and entry forms for the 42nd annual tournament are available at the Cancer Association of Darke County (937-548-9960 or [email protected] ) or from any tournament committee member.