Music at June’s First Friday

GREENVILLE — Main Street Greenville’s First Friday will be June 7, and the appropriate theme will be “Summer Jam” with “Non-Profits”.

Quite a few non-profit organizations will be set up in Historic Downtown Greenville along the sidewalks in front of the many shops, to provide their information to the public. There will be music at the Coffee Pot, 537 S. Broadway, with local favorites T Ora and Tish Shepard from 6-9 p.m. They will also offer “Open Mic” and “Karaoke” to those interested in furthering their music careers or just having fun.

Come out and stroll down Broadway and have some seriously good coffee at the Pot. They also have food with delectable fresh salads, scrumptious wraps and healthful desserts. And DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) will be in effect, so you can walk around with your alcoholic beverages purchased at downtown establishments and you can bring them into the Coffee Pot or other establishments with a sticker that allow drinks. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased at authorized downtown businesses and be in a DORA cup. No other alcholic beverages are allowed to be open carried in downtown Greenville.