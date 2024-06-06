Woman hit by garbage truck CareFlighted

Darke County Deputies, Osgood Fire, Osgood Rescue and CareFlight responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

OSGOOD — On June 6, at approximately 12:27 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire, Osgood Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of Reed Road and North Star Ft. Loramie Road, in reference to a two-vehicle injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 International Rumpke garbage truck, driven by Anthony Martin, 19, of Piqua, was traveling west on North Star Ft. Loramie Road when a northbound 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Elizabeth Dammeyer, 63, of Versailles, failed to yield after a stop sign. The Pacifica stopped at the posted stop sign, then continued north causing the Rumpke garbage truck to strike the Pacifica.

Dammeyer was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, her condition is unknown at this time. Martin was treated and released from the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.