A# Boosters host Spirited Night in the Park

ARCANUM — The public is invited to Arcanum’s Ivester Park on June 21 for the second annual “Spirited Night in the Park”, a craft beer and seltzer tasting, hosted by the Arcanum A# Music Boosters. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and wraps up at 10 p.m.

For $35, guests 21 years old and up will receive 15 – 4oz tastings from a large selection of craft brews and will recieve a commemorative keepsake pint glass while supplies last, courtesy of Brumbaugh Construction. They will also be treated to live classic rock music from the band, The Bucket List Players, thanks to their friends at G.O.B.A. The music boosters will hold special raffles including their signature 50/50 drawing during the event as well. Discounted event tickets are available on the EventBrite website. Guests are asked to bring their valid ID. Cash and card payments accepted at the event.

This fundraiser is in its second year and proceeds benefit the Music Programs in Arcanum Butler Local Schools. They’d like to thank their primary sponsors: Brumbaugh Construction, Park National Bank, GNB Banking Centers, and Denlinger Home Solutions. Without their financial support and that of their other event sponsors, this special night would not be possible. They’d also like to share a special thank you to the Village of Arcanum and the Arcanum Area Business Association for their continued support and encouragement. Additional information can be found on the Spirited Night in the Park Facebook page. They look forward to seeing everyone on June 21.