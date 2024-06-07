Addis selected for leadership camp

Evan Addis was selected to represent Darke County at the Ohio State Leadership Camp. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Evan Addis was selected to represent Darke County at the Ohio State Leadership Camp at 4-H Camp Ohio, June 1-5.

Nationwide, Farm Credit Mid-America, and the Dorthy Long Miller 4-H Leadership Camp Fund sponsors the program and provides substantial camp scholarships to 4-H members nominated from each of Ohio 88 counties.

The camp is designed to build leadership skills among participants by encouraging them to try new things without fear of failure; providing opportunities to allow them to experience personal growth; and offering the chance to learn new ideas and methods to help strengthen local 4-H programs. The Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp has been delivered every summer since 1946 and is recognized as one of the best of its kind in the nation.

The participants were chosen for the camp based on their demonstrated leadership potential. Evan Addis is the son of Larry and Amy Addis. Evan, is a member of the Blue Angels 4-H club and Darke County Beef Club. He is vice-president of his class, student council repetitive, plays basketball, soccer and baseball for Franklin Monroe High School. He is a Boy Scout with the Versailles troop. He will be taking poultry projects to the fair this year.