Community Grant applications due June 30

GREENVILLE — Local non-profit organizations that serve Darke County residents may apply for grants from the Darke County Foundation. Approximately 35 organizations will be selected to receive between $750 and $3,000 each. Payments will be made in August. Organizations must qualify as tax-exempt by the IRS (501c3, school, church, or government entity). View the application and apply online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/grantinfo. Deadline is June 30, 2024.

Organizations that provide the following programs or services in Darke County are eligible: social service and stability; health, education, and well-being; arts enrichment (music, visual arts, theater, etc.); agricultural-environmental awareness; community beautification; recreation and sports; animal welfare; religious outreach.

As a community foundation, the Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call (937) 548-4673, e-mail [email protected], or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.