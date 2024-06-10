Ansonia vs. MV blood drive Grudge Match

Mississinawa Valley won the Grudge Match last year and now holds a record of 7-6-1. Submitted photo

ANSONIA — Support the summer blood supply in a time of critical need by donating at the 15th annual Mississinawa Valley vs. Ansonia High School FFA “Grudge Match Blood Drive” Monday, June 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Ansonia High gym, 600 East Canal St.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

The goal of the Grudge Match is to boost the regional blood supply when high schools are on summer break. The challenge includes Solvita’s urgent need for multiple blood types as the July 4th holiday approaches. MVHS won last year’s Grudge Match and took the lead in the series with a 7-6-1 record.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paycor Stadium.

The summer vacation season is a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.