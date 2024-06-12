Skymesh expands with acquisition

TROY — Skymesh, Inc (skymesh.net), a local Troy Ohio company and leading provider of rural internet in Midwestern Ohio, recently announced the acquisition of all the wireless assets and subscribers of Max Wireless (max-wireless.com), a subsidiary of Davis Voice & Data.

Founded in 2018 and based in Troy, Ohio, Skymesh’s mission is to deliver an exemplary internet experience and provide tech support, primarily in underserved areas, that is fast, reliable and enhances the lifestyle of people and organizations in a way that fulfills their ever-growing connectivity needs. They primarily serve a large rural part of Midwestern Ohio, and some smaller areas in Indiana, Virgina, and Montana.

Trent Boone, the CEO of Skymesh, commented, “The merger of Skymesh and Max Wireless will bolster and benefit both our existing and new clients with more reliability, lower latency and internet bandwidth. It is exciting what is happening with wireless technology in terms of capability and closing the digital divide“.

Pete Davis, the founder of Max Wireless, shared, “Our partnership with Skymesh marks an exciting chapter of Max Wireless’ journey of growth and innovation, and seamlessly aligns our commitment to deliver value to our customers. We are thrilled to work with Skymesh and complement their service areas with additional resources, capabilities and scale the local Skymesh fiber & wireless backbone.

To all of our mutual and valued clients, we thank you for entrusting us with your internet service provider needs. We appreciate your continued trust and support.